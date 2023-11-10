Two year old ewes made $31 at Jerilderie

There was strong interest in the Merino wether weaners, included 400 May/June '21 drop, unshorn and crutched, One Oak Poll-blood, sold for $58 on account Andrew Browning, Ivyhome, Jerilderie, while John Lamb Pastoral Co, Willurah, Conargo, also received $58 for their pen of 415, Willurah-blood, June/July '23, and unshorn and unmulesed lambs.