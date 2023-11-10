Two year old ewes made $31 at Jerilderie

There was an excellent clearance of the 8263 Merino and Dohne ewes and Merino wether weaners at today's November store sheep sale in Jerilderie.
Merino ewes, 17 months sold from $100 to $134: Merino ewes, rising 30 months sold from $56 to $98, while older Merino ewes sold from $48 to $86.
Dohne ewes, two year old sold from $31 to $80, while one year Dohne ewes sold for $41.
Merino wether weaners sold from $18 to $58.
Sales of Merino ewes included 151 Yooroobla-blood and bred, June/July '22 drop and October-shorn sold by George Simpson, Yooroobla, Jerilderie, for $134 and Charlie Webb, Urana, sold 356 June '22 drop, August-shorn, Centre Plus-blood ewes for $112.
Sales of Dohne ewes, Calga-blood, June/July '21 drop and August-shorn, account the Holt family, Coonong Pastoral Co., Urana, included 305 at $80, 655 at $56, 467 at $39 and 164 at $31.
Yurdyilla Pty Ltd, Hay, sold 91 Dohne ewes, Calga-blood, May/June '22 drop and August-shorn for $41.
There was strong interest in the Merino wether weaners, included 400 May/June '21 drop, unshorn and crutched, One Oak Poll-blood, sold for $58 on account Andrew Browning, Ivyhome, Jerilderie, while John Lamb Pastoral Co, Willurah, Conargo, also received $58 for their pen of 415, Willurah-blood, June/July '23, and unshorn and unmulesed lambs.
Peter Sleaman, Jerilderie, sold 382 Woodpark Poll Merino-blood wethers, May/June '21 drop, August-shorn wethers for $54.
"It was a very good sale," David Rankin, Elders Jerilderie, manager said.
"Most of the sheep were in good condition and the standout pens were the wether weaners which were very sappy and well-bred.
"They could have made a bit more money, but still, we had a complete clearance, which is good considering the current low confidence among sheep producers."
Buyers from Swan Hill, Shepparton and Tallangatta, Victoria, competed with restockers from Deniliquin, Corowa, Albury, Yarrawonga, Narrandera and Hay, resisted efforts from meat buyers to secure their lots.
