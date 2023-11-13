The Land
Love for the land shared by Junior Landcarers

November 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Children from the winning school - St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Victoria share their Love Letters to the Land for Junior Landcare's 25th anniversary.
Thousands of children from across Australia wrote letters, drew pictures and shared their stories for Junior Landcare's special 25-year anniversary letter-writing campaign - Love Letters to the Land.

