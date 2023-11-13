Thousands of children from across Australia wrote letters, drew pictures and shared their stories for Junior Landcare's special 25-year anniversary letter-writing campaign - Love Letters to the Land.
Landcare Australia staff were blown away by the beautiful messages and actionable steps children of all ages shared about taking to protect their local patch.
"Sitting and writing a Love Letter will surprise you," Junior Landcare ambassador Costa Georgiadis said.
"Seeing your feelings written on a page is not something that we get to do so often.
"I have so enjoyed reading all the submissions.
"Big love and thanks to each and every one of you who have taken the time to write a letter!"
Explore the Love Letters to the Land Gallery to read all the letters submitted.
Finally, congratulations to St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Victoria that was selected as the winning school and will be receiving a visit from Costa in 2024!
To see more visit the Landcare Australia website.
