NSW Fire and Rescue crews from Blayney and Bathurst rushed to a massive blaze in the early hours of the morning in Blayney on Saturday morning.
The fire is believed to have been at the Blayney Abattoir.
The vacant abattoir building was visibly on fire from multiple points across Blayney around 3am on Saturday morning, November 11.
Crews from Bathurst, Kelso, Blayney and the NSW Police Force attended the blaze to help extinguish the fire and ensure public safety. The fire is no longer burning, ACM understands.
A post from the Fire and Rescue NSW Station 227 Blayney page said: "Another timely reminder of the dangers of entering the abattoir site. Not to mention, it is trespassing."
The old Blayney Abattoir has been the scene of a number of fires in the last five years.
The last fire was in October, 2022, while the one before that was in the former administration block in 2018.
In October 2022, a spokesperson for Blayney Shire Council said contact was being made with the current owner of the site, which is privately owned.
ACM has made contact with NSW Police, NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue for comment.
