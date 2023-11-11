Some of the latest and greatest food technology ideas were on show in Orange recently for the Sparklabs Cultiv8 Showcase.
The event featured innovators in clean technologies in food production, who pitched their story to an audience of investors, researchers, start-ups and government organisations.
All up, 10 companies were introduced from the 2023 Cleantech accelerator program before the formal Showcase event and Future of Food dinner was held.
The dinner featured Costa Group tomatoes that were grown from robotically fertilised flowers, as well as carbon neutral beef from the North Australian Pastoral Company's Five Founders brand, and also wine from Tamburlaine Organic Wines, which was packaged in new recyclable flat bottle, which also reduces packing and transport space.
