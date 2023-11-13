The Land
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Nuclear a low cost answer to Australia's rising electricity costs

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
Updated November 14 2023 - 10:32am, first published 6:00am
Robert Parker, founder of Nuclear for Climate Australia, spoke in Armidale about the economic efficiency nuclear power brings to countries like Canada, Finland and South Korea. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
Robert Parker, founder of Nuclear for Climate Australia, spoke in Armidale about the economic efficiency nuclear power brings to countries like Canada, Finland and South Korea. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

The true success of clean, low carbon emissions energy can be found down the pathway of nuclear energy, Robert Parker, the founder of Nuclear Climate for Australia, told an audience of more than 100 people in Armidale.

