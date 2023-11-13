Thousands flocked to Endeavour Oval to mark one of the biggest community sporting events staged in Orange in the last decade.
The final Toothy Tens tournament was played in Orange on Saturday, November 11.
A massive crowd filled the Emus club and its surrounding fields to watch 22 men's teams and eight women's sides battle it out on a cracking spring day in the colour city.
The 10s tournament is run in honour of Nick Tooth, who suddenly died at the age of 25 after sustaining a head injury in a game of rugby union in Quirindi back in 2015.
The Nick Tooth Foundation has raised about $500,000 and has linked with Rugby Australia and NSW Rugby to support concussion, mental health initiatives and some support for women's rugby clubs.
The social tournament has also been held in Quirindi and in Sydney, and over the last two years has been staged in Orange.
