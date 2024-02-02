Patience paid off for Kansas State scholar Rebecca George

After three years of COVID-related delays, Central Western NSW producer Rebecca George was finally able to realise her Kansas State University scholarship opportunity at the beginning of 2023.
Ms George said she was thrilled to have been able to complete the scholarship in its original format, after initially discovering she was the recipient in 2019.
"During COVID, there were times it looked like it wasn't going to happen. To then be able to go this year was the best outcome possible," she said.
"After three years of anticipation, to finally touch down in the US and get to experience beef production in Kansas was such an exciting moment for me."
Ms George grew up on her family's property, 30km from Nevertire, where Angus was incorporated into the herd while she was a child. Since this time, the Georges have transitioned into producing purebred commercial Angus.
"My first involvement in the Angus Youth Program was at an Angus Youth RoundUp when I was six years old. Now, 20 years later I've been fortunate enough to have been involved in several of the Angus Youth programs. From attending the SmartBeef Conference in Queensland to being in the 2021 GenAngus Cohort, the program has offered me many opportunities."
She left for the US in early January and travelled directly to Denver to spend a few days at the National Western Stock Show. After seeing the show and catching up with a few other Aussies she then headed to Manhattan, Kansas, to start the spring semester on January 16.
"The semester came to an end in the middle of May. From there I used the rest of the time to travel the East Coast before setting off for some travel to Canada and Europe. I got back to Australia at the end of August."
Ms George said some of the main benefits of the course were the range of units offered, the great facilities in the animal science unit, and being able to experience American college life.
"I was so impressed with the range of beef production units on offer. Being able to study specific parts of the production system was so valuable.
"K State has many great animal science facilities for students. I was able to see the Stanley Stout Centre in full swing during the K State Legacy Sale by the Purebred Beef Unit.
With the help of her supervisor Dan Moser, Ms George was able to curate a timetable that was specific to the areas she wanted to study. These focuses were on reproductive health, nutrition, and international agribusiness.
"I believe reproductive health is the foundation of any herd and being able to study units so tightly focused on that was valuable," she said.
"I chose the area of nutrition specifically as recent experiences in drought saw many Australian beef producers 100 per cent supplementary feeding their cattle for an extended period of time. I wanted to expand my knowledge on building rations as well supplementary feeding alongside pastures.
International agribusiness was her major for her UNE Bachelor of Agriculture/Bachelor of Business degree.
"This has always been an area of the industry that I find interesting and I wanted to take the opportunity to learn more about the US Beef system and how they interact with the global market."
Since returning home to Nevertire, Ms George has started to integrate some of the principles she learned into her family's approach on-property.
"Especially coming home right before harvest, it gets you thinking about the grain we're putting away for feed when dry times hit again. The Australian beef industry is such a forward-moving sector and I've found that a lot of our research and new technologies are in line with those of the US."
Ms George said she's excited for Victorian Libby Falkiner to experience a spring semester at K State this year.
"I'd encourage her to introduce herself and talk to as many people as possible. The more people I was able to network with, the more opportunities to learn and experience the industry came my way. It's an incredible few months and I can't wait to see where her adventure takes her."
Ms George thanked Angus Australia for her experience in Kansas and for the countless opportunities the society has provided her.
"The Angus Youth program has been such a staple in my childhood and early adulthood. It has helped me to develop my skills, knowledge, and passion for an industry from a very young age.
"I credit much of my confidence in myself and my abilities to the program. I would encourage any young person who is passionate about the beef industry to become an Angus Youth member."
