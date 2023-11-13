It was a huge day out for racegoers at the Akubra Kempsey Cup on Friday, November 10.
ACM photographer Scott Calvin captured the Fashions of the Field winners and many others who arrived at the Warwick Park Racecourse in Kempsey, dressed in their very finest.
These aren't all the photos, either. You can also check out reporter Mardi Borg's gallery here.
Away from the fashions and parades, the $40,000 feature race, the Akubra Kempsey Cup, was won by Aheadofhistime.
The Trevor Hardy-trained seven-year-old got off to a slow start, but finished best to break a 13-month drought.
Jockey Matthew Palmer steered the gelding to victory to secure the $19,700 winner's cheque.
He crossed ahead of Little Prophet, trained by Wauchope's Colt Prosser, and Casirina, prepared by Taree trainer Ross Stitt.
