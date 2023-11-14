The Land
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Petitions to Parliament to improve verification after Illawarra wind farm 'blackmail'

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 14 2023 - 5:00pm
The verification of the individuals signing petitions for Federal Parliament will improve after an anti-wind farm group offered giveaways and freebies in exchange for submissions against a proposed offshore wind zone off the coast of the Illawarra.

Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

