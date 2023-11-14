The Land
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Heavy steers coming through the market

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
November 15 2023 - 6:45am
Matt Hawkins, Ettamogah, sold several pens of grown steers at Wodonga last Thursday including six Angus steers, 521kg, for $1195.
Supply of heavy steers is ramping up across the state and in some selling centres demand is keeping pace and prices are on the upturn, while in others the market is fluctuating.

