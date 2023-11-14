Supply of heavy steers is ramping up across the state and in some selling centres demand is keeping pace and prices are on the upturn, while in others the market is fluctuating.
Ar Carcoar Ben Emms, Elders Emms Mooney, said they have seen more finished steers coming through the Tuesday prime sales and prices were going up.
"They've been selling pretty well," he said.
"It's certainly strengthening - there's certainly more depth in the market over the last fortnight."
Mr Emms said there was plenty of interest from processors.
"There's the demand for slaughter stock," he said.
"For heavy steers in particular - the heavier the better."
At Wagga Wagga Isaac Hill said in recent weeks they had been yarding more grown steers, which was normal for this time of year with the end of spring finishing regime.
"We've seen an increase in supply - they've generally held off a bit due to the depressed market waiting for it to rise and it kind of hasn't so now it's time to go with them," he said.
Mr Hill said demand varied.
"It seems to be a case of the heavier they are the more competition there is," he said.
"The 530 kilogram heavy feedlot steers are making more than the genuine below 500kg feeder steers," he said.
"The 630kg heavier steers there's been activity on them direct to the kill but it has sort of flatlined in and around that $2.10.
Mr Hill said prices had also been fluctuating with the higher supply affecting the market.
"They're slightly better than where they were two or three weeks ago but they're probably below where they were a month to six weeks ago," he said.
At Wodonga a larger number of grown steers were yarded at the store sale last Thursday.
Michael Unthank, Brian Unthank Rural, said they were seeing the tail end of the steers coming through into the store market over the prime sales.
"The top end have been going to feedlots and those not making the feedlots have been coming here," he said.
"They haven't been making much in the fat market on Tuesdays so they have been coming here [to store sales] and restockers have been taking care of us."
Matt Hawkins from Ettamogah sold several lines of grown steers at Wodonga last Thursday including six Angus steers, 521kg, for $1195.
Mr Hawkins said considering where the market was at he was happy with the price and was selling the steers to make the switch to cows with calves.
"We're selling in a low market, but we're also buying in a low market," he said.
"You stay in the market and make money, you stay out of the market and you lose money."
