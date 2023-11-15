The Land
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Home/News

2023 Bookham Merino ewe competition | Photos

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
November 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily, Sarah, Mac and Davo Weir, Bertangles, Bookham, proudly display their maiden Bogo-blood Merino ewes which judged first in the competition.
Lily, Sarah, Mac and Davo Weir, Bertangles, Bookham, proudly display their maiden Bogo-blood Merino ewes which judged first in the competition.

Seven Merino flocks bred in the Bookham, Binalong and Harden districts, were entered in the 2023 Bookham Agricultural Bureau ewe competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.