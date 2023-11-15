The Land
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Ag Camp New England gives young women a taste of the ag industry

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
November 15 2023 - 5:00pm
Chloe Klinger, Glen Innes, Erica Menzies, Uralla, Emily Hoffmann, Coonabarabran, Lilly Cooke, Glen Innes, and Emily Simpson, Armidale at the Tyrone Pastoral Company feedlot, Gurley. Picture by Elka Devney
Chloe Klinger, Glen Innes, Erica Menzies, Uralla, Emily Hoffmann, Coonabarabran, Lilly Cooke, Glen Innes, and Emily Simpson, Armidale at the Tyrone Pastoral Company feedlot, Gurley. Picture by Elka Devney

More than 20 female students from across the North West swapped the classroom for a hands-on agricultural experience in the Moree Plains with Ag Camp New England.

