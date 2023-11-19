The Land
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Home/News

Warialda schoolboy holds the heart of his community in lead-up to national athletics titles

JB
By Jamie Brown
November 19 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warialda high jumper Hugo Barwick with Dan van Velthuizen and Naomi Cole from Warialda Public School, helping to prepare the young champion for the national titles. Photo supplied.
Warialda high jumper Hugo Barwick with Dan van Velthuizen and Naomi Cole from Warialda Public School, helping to prepare the young champion for the national titles. Photo supplied.

The oft-quoted assumption that regions don't come first doesn't ring true in the Gwydir Valley where one community has pulled together in support of the next generation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.