Three people have been hit with a string of charges following a safe storage inspection in the Riverina region.
Rural Crime Prevention team investigators attended a property in Jerilderie, on Saturday, November 4, to conduct a safe storage inspection.
During the inspection, officers located a rimfire magazine and an unlocked firearm safe, with four firearms unaccounted for.
A man - aged 68 - and woman - aged 71 - were given a firearms licence notice of suspension before police seized five firearms, ammunition and the prohibited weapon - a rimfire magazine.
Police then attended the property on Sunday, November 5, where the woman surrendered another firearm.
Following further inquiries, on Saturday, November 11, investigators attended the property and served future court attendance notices to two men and a woman.
The 68-year-old man was charged with:
The 71-year-old woman was charged with:
A 35-year-old man was charged with:
The trio will appear at Finley Local Court on February 14, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.