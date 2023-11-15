The Land
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Home/News
Opinion

Act now to avoid a repeat of yesteryear

November 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Humphries believes there are several things that can be done on the fire management front. Picture via Shutterstock
Katrina Humphries believes there are several things that can be done on the fire management front. Picture via Shutterstock

With a heavy heart, great sorrow, remorse and the deepest of condolences to the bereft, I have to ask why we - Australians - are not in some form of control of our natural climate management.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.