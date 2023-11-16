The Land
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Canowindra's Baroquefest is a huge success for the rural NSW town

By Hayley Warden
November 16 2023 - 7:00pm
Richard Statham has been instrumental in Baroquefest's success. Pictures supplied
Canowindra's Baroquefest, now in its ninth year, has grown well beyond organisers' expectations and is now perceived by many as a truly iconic inland NSW baroque music event for which it is becoming necessary to book tickets almost a year in advance.

