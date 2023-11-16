National Agriculture Day is almost upon us and there are plenty of ways to get involved, including one which could score you a handy prize.
AgDay's photo and video competition is back and there's still time to send in your entry. You have until 5pm AEDT on National Agriculture Day, Friday, November 17.
There is no age or skill limit on entries, the judges are just looking for imagery that celebrates Australian agriculture. Plus, there is a prize pool of $5000 up for grabs thanks to sponsors Syngenta.
The competition is just one of the ways the National Farmers' Federation are celebrating the day.
Events are being held across the country while this year's theme is #GrowYouGoodThing.
National Farmers' Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said the theme, celebrating the incredible food and fibre farmers grow, could not come at a better time.
"We have an El Nino on our hands and some farmers are facing a very poor outlook for the season ahead," Mr Mahar said.
"That being said, Aussie farmers work hard to make sure the impact of dry times is barely felt at dinner tables.
"Our farmers are the best in the business. A huge amount of planning and careful management goes into make sure food and fibre still gets grown despite difficult times."
Click here to enter the photo competition and read the full terms and conditions.
