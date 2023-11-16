The Land
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Home/News

CSIRO aims up as an information conduit

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
November 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CSIRO's significant role as a lead researcher in Australia's livestock and agricultural industries was on display on Wednesday at CSIRO's Chiswick farm near Armidale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.