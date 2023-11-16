CSIRO aims up as an information conduit

CSIRO's significant role as a lead researcher in Australia's livestock and agricultural industries was on display on Wednesday at CSIRO's Chiswick farm near Armidale.
Described as the Armidale Connected event, the day's agenda outlined how the organisation was helping producers meet the challenges of sustainable and profitable operations.
As well as showcasing its current research, CSIRO's links with the past and future were highlighted.
Industry representatives from the NSW Department of Primary Industries and MLA, CSIRO researchers, and leadership team members outlined their strategies for the road ahead.
Guest speakers included Meat and Livestock Australia's CEO, Jason Strong, NSW Department of Primary Industries' Dougal Gordon, Southern New England Landcare's Karen Zirkler and Michael Robertson from CSIRO Agriculture and Food.
"Today is largely about reaching out," Mr Robertson said. "Australia is one of the few countries in the world with an organisation like CSIRO.
"Australia is fortunate to have CSIRO's work in mitigating climate change. It's science with a social consciousness."
He said CSIRO is also engaging deeply and empathetically with Aboriginal and Torres Straits islanders, supporting and innovating in the livestock industry, the nation's second-largest producer.
Mr Robertson also described the organisation's impactful research, often in partnership with producer bodies like Meat and Livestock Australia, NSW DPI and Australian Wool Innovation.
"The digital livestock team is really active, working with some really clever devices - ones that can relay health status and the feed intake of animals using mini technology."
NSW DPI's Dougal Gordon said collaboration is greater than the sum of parts when describing its cooperative work with CSIRO.
Mr Gordon said the work the two organisations was doing on virtual fencing was laden with opportunities, but needing the next step of legislative approval.
MLA's Jason Strong said the benefits of CSIRO included finding the things that are most beneficial and how to learn and apply from them. He said the MLA's carbon neutral by 2030 policy was partly due to work and research provided by CSIRO.
"As an industry, we are demonstrating we are doing a good job meeting our environmental needs," he said. "But we are terrible at telling our story and that's where we have to improve."
