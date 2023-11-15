The Land
Thursday, November 16, 2023
eID UHF tag could save producers $800m savings, new report finds.

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
November 16 2023 - 5:00am
Queensland's AgForce sheep and wool president Stephen Tully has backed NSW's calls to halt the roll-out to investigate UHF technology. Picture by Sally Gall.
Queensland's AgForce sheep and wool president Stephen Tully has backed NSW's calls to halt the roll-out to investigate UHF technology. Picture by Sally Gall.

Producers want the government to hit the pause button on the roll-out for the electronic identification (eID) for sheep and goats to investigate an alternative tagging system that could save them at least $800 million across 20 years.

