Ahead of predicted rain, the cow with calf market was strong at the Dubbo store cattle sale on Friday.
Numbers were up slightly this month for a total yarding of 125 head which attracted buyers from Trangie, Nyngan, Pilliga, Orange and the local area
Peter Milling and Company agent Danny Tink said it was positive to see an increase in buyer confidence.
"There was definitely a stronger market today and it was in line with the recent fat sales," he said.
"With buyer confidence bouncing off the back of recent storms and the forecast of rain, the market was dearer this week.
"The condition of the cattle was varied, we did see some lighter cattle showing signs of the season however there were some cows with calves sold in prime condition.
"The cows with calves sold by Mathew and Zora Stanford, Geurie, due to a property dispersal, were a standout as they were in good condition with well bred calves at foot."
Weaner steers sold from $240 to $450, while weaner heifers ranged from $210 to $250.
Yearling heifers attracted bids from $490 to $775.
Cows sold from $825 to $925.
Cows with calves sold from $375 to top the market at $1400.
Mathew and Zora Stanford, Lochaber, Geurie, sold a pen of 24 Angus/Hereford three to seven year old cows with Angus calves at foot for $1400 to top the sale.
The same vendor also sold 12 Hereford cross three to seven year old cows with Angus calves at foot for $1220.
JT Rosewood, Baradine, sold 15 quality condition Santa Gertrudis cows for $825 to $925.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo agents from AWN Lord and Peter Milling and Company.
