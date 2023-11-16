BoBar Poll Dorsets achieved a clearance rate of 87 per cent at the stud's annual ram sale on Thursday, with the equal top-priced rams making $1800 for the Ramm family at Braidwood.
Overall, 85 of 98 rams sold to a top of $1800 for an average of $1117.
Darren Waters, Braidwood, purchased one of the equal top-priced rams, 320-22.
Sired by Tatykeel ram 533-20, he weighed 125 kilograms and had an eye muscle area of 38.81 square centimetres.
Mr Waters runs about 1000 first-cross ewes, achieving 160pc lamb marking rates, and 130pc with maiden ewes.
"I have been purchasing BoBar rams for about six years," he said.
"I like to support local, and the BoBar rams' progeny do well."
The other equal top-priced ram, 46-22, was purchased by Brad and Neil Cummins, Laggan.
Sired by Springwaters ram 66-16, he weighed 111kg and had an eye muscle area of 35.42cm.
BoBar stud principal Jamie Ramm joins 350 ewes annually and aims to breed structurally sound, easy-doing sheep with good growth rates for trade and export lamb production.
The flock carries Springwaters, Armdale, Tattykeel and Hillden Poll Dorset genetics.
"We were happy with the clearance rate today, and the average was quite good too, considering the times," Mr Ramm said.
"The rams have sold to local buyers, as well as Taralga, Crookwell, Boorowa and Cootamundra, mostly to return clients plus one or two new clients."
Volume buyers David and Janelle Manwaring, Cootamundra, secured 10 rams for an average price of $900.
He has been buying BoBar rams for about eight years.
"We have no trouble with the ewes lambing to BoBar rams; they produce good lambs," Mr Manwaring said.
"I put them over Merino ewes, and the lambs are sold at weaning time at five months into the Wagga Wagga market."
Kaloon, Wantabadgery, also purchased 10 rams for an average price of $1260.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elders Goulburn, with Ben Seaman taking the bids as auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.