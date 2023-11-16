The Land
Home/News

BoBar Poll Dorset rams sell to $1800 top, average $1117

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated November 16 2023 - 9:34pm, first published 8:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BoBar Poll Dorsets achieved a clearance rate of 87 per cent at the stud's annual ram sale on Thursday, with the equal top-priced rams making $1800 for the Ramm family at Braidwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.