Photos from the 2024 NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial

The Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial producers day was held last Thursday at Jindalee Feedlot where exhibitors had the chance to inspect their steers.
Cattle producers from throughout the eastern states travelled to Springdale, near Temora, to see their cattle take part in the 2024 NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial.
With 91 teams entered from 51 operations, the 455 head were inducted into Jindalee Feedlot on August 24, where measurements such as frame score, weight, P8 fat and dentition were recorded, while also being given a Bovillis-MH vaccination.
The Land was at the trial to take some happy snaps of some of the entrants.
Check out the photos below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.