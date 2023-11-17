The Land
Friday, November 17, 2023
Discount for non-mulesed sheep at Deniliquin| Photos

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
November 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Jason Andrews, Elders Deniliquin, auctioneer in the dust quoted the sale as 'very strong, but with a noticeable discount for any sheep which were unmulesed."
Restockers with stubble underpinned today's November store sheep sale at Deniliquin, when agents yarded 18,198 sheep of mixed quality.

