Readers of The Land have sent in some amazing photos for National Agriculture Day.
The Land put the callout to followers on social media for photos that have something to do with agriculture.
The criteria was broad and the results were sensational with photos coming in from Facebook and Instagram audiences.
It wasn't just followers based in NSW that got in the act, either, with photos being sent in from South Australia and Western Australia.
You can check out all the photos below.
Events were held across the country for National Agriculture Day this year with the theme being #GrowYouGoodThing.
National Farmers' Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said the theme, celebrating the incredible food and fibre farmers grow, could not come at a better time.
"We have an El Nino on our hands and some farmers are facing a very poor outlook for the season ahead," Mr Mahar said.
"That being said, Aussie farmers work hard to make sure the impact of dry times is barely felt at dinner tables.
"Our farmers are the best in the business. A huge amount of planning and careful management goes into make sure food and fibre still gets grown despite difficult times."
