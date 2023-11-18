Police have made a string of arrests during an operation in the North West region.
Police arrested 36 people, executed 18 firearm prohibition order compliance checks and seized 11 firearms during a three-day deployment to the Oxley Police District aimed at targeting regional crime and creating a safer community.
State crime command's Tamworth deployment was a multi-faceted operation led by Raptor Squad to disrupt and prevent crime in the regional townships of Tamworth, Gunnedah and surrounding areas.
The operation ran from November 13-15 and involved the deployment of 60 detectives from a range of squads.
The detectives travelled to Tamworth to work in collaboration with officers from Oxley Police District and other specialist police commands.
During the three-day operation, police executed two search warrants, a crime scene warrant and laid a total of 65 charges relating to firearm and weapon possession, drug possession, traffic matters and outstanding warrants.
Police also completed over 900 random breath and drug tests, issued 178 infringement notices, and seized 11 firearms, ammunition and weapons.
Commander of Raptor Squad, Detective Acting Superintendent Adam Powderly, called the deployment a success during which officers from across the organisation worked together towards a common goal.
"The surge model is a great example of the extensive capabilities of the NSWPF to tackle and prevent all levels of crime in all corners of the state," he said.
"Working alongside Oxley Police District officers and other specialist resources, the surge not only targeted crime, but worked toward preventing it in the future."
Commander of Oxley Police District, Detective Superintendent Bruce Grassick, welcomed the state crime command deployment to Tamworth.
"My number one priority will always be the safety of the communities that make up the Oxley Police District area and, as commander, I welcome any opportunity to improve those capabilities," he said.
"Over the three-day deployment, resources were put towards targeting things such as firearm, drug, domestic and traffic-related crime and we expect the results to have a lasting impact going forward."
