The Land
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Home/News
Photos

NSW/ACT 2023 Sausage King and Best Butchers Burger Competition winners

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
Updated November 21 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW and ACT's Sausage Kings have been named at an awards dinner in October with a german bratwurst, a smokey pulled pork sausage and a chicken parmy sausage featuring on the winner's list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.