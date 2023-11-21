The Land
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
RAS Foundation launches Master of Teaching Scholarship for ag graduates

Elka Devney
Elka Devney
November 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Up to five scholarships valued at $10,000 each will be available for NSW and ACT ag graduates interested in pursuing a career in teaching. Picture supplied.
From the bush to the city, inside school classrooms a countless number of students have discovered their passion for agriculture, however a critical shortage of qualified agricultural teachers could impact the number of school-leavers entering the industry.

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

