Steer weaners lifted in value by $100 to $250 a head at Bowe and Lidbury's Maitland store sale on Saturday, where 650 head sold to a 100 per cent clearance.
A total of 650 head were offered, down on the previous sale total of 900 head, but selling on a market that had been heartened by good falls of rain in the Lower Hunter region.
Bowe and Lidbury's Rodney McDonald said the quality of the yarding was mixed. He said there was also some good quality in the pens of weaner cattle.
The best of the weaner heifers topped at $1000 with 250 head ranging between five months to 15 months, averaging $500, with the lower end of the market at about $160. Best weaner steers topped at $990 and weighing 275 kg were priced at 360 cents/kg. Of the 150 weaner steers, the prices ranged from $300 to $990, averaging $650.
Yearling steers ranged in price from $800 to $1000, averaging $950 - an improvement of $200 from the last store sale.
"Roy and Gillian Harris, Mulbrae, Chads Creek offered two decks (about 70 head) of their entire Autumn drop of Angus weaners," Mr McDonald said. "Their top-priced weaner heifers made $710 and were bought by Rhonda Wark, Coonabarabran."
Sired by Sugarloaf Angus bulls, their top-priced steers sold for $990 to repeat buyers, JR and PD Graham Graers Pastoral, Dungog. With an average weight of 275kg, the steers returned 360 cents a kilo.
Barry Shearman, R&B livestock, Fulton Grove, sold 38 mixed-sex, lightweight Angus weaners, sired by Boambee and Sugarloaf bulls. His top-priced pen of steers made $810 and was bought by Dirranbandi Pastoral, Dirranbandi, Queensland, while the top-priced pen of heifers sold for $700 to the Anderson family, Nelsons Plains.
"Overall, the Angus weaners showed big improvements in prices, while the coloured cattle showed some improvement, but not as much as the Angus," Mr McDonald said.
Cows and calves ranged in price from $500 to top at $1600, averaging $950, up $300 from the previous sale, while pregnancy-tested-in-calf females ranged in price from $600 to $830, averaging $755.
"Cows and calves were $200 to $300 dearer, but in some pens they were up to $600 dearer," Mr McDonald said.
