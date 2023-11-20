The best of the weaner heifers topped at $1000 with 250 head ranging between five months to 15 months, averaging $500, with the lower end of the market at about $160. Best weaner steers topped at $990 and weighing 275 kg were priced at 360 cents/kg. Of the 150 weaner steers, the prices ranged from $300 to $990, averaging $650.

