The Land
Friday, November 24, 2023
Opportunity win for rotational soybean crops this season

By Jamie Brown
November 24 2023 - 5:00am
This is a good season to grow soybeans on the back of renewed summer moisture and strong demand. File photo.
Soybean production is expected to ramp up into one of the biggest crops in years, after a late break in the weather has turned the northern season around.

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

