After receiving $200,000 in funding from the Regional Drought Resilience program, Gilgandra and Warrambungle Shire Councils invite community members to provide input into the development of the Castlereagh Country Drought Resilience plan.
The plan aims to address gaps in the way communities prepare for and respond to drought.
It will present historical and predicted impacts of drought in the region, a strategy to mitigate or adapt future drought impacts and a list of actions and pathways to build drought resilience that addresses the needs of the community.
Gilgandra Shire Council Mayor, Cr Doug Batten said the current dry conditions and previous drought are a reminder that work needs to be done.
"Every drought is different, and every person has a difference experience," he said.
"Drought creates uncertainly, impacts community and business confidence and moral.
"As a community and a region, we need to start developing plans and approaches that proactively manage inevitable drought events.
"This is about understanding the opportunities to respond and deal with drought in a more prepared and resilient way."
Community drop-in sessions and workshops will be held in all towns and villages across the region from Monday November 27.
The workshops will be available to attend both online and in-person allowing residents to discuss plans, ideas and aspirations.
They focus on four specific areas of interest including; agriculture, health and well-being, business and economy as well as community organisations and social and support services.
As part of the drop-in sessions community members will also be invited to complete a confidential survey that aims to capture the ideas people believe worked well and can be improved upon.
The community can also share images or videos from past droughts to be included in the final plan.
Mayor Batten said all residents are encouraged to be part of the engagement with this program.
"Droughts can impact more than farmers and the agricultural industry," he said.
"It is people's health, livelihoods and their futures that, quite literally, become clouded in dust.
"Being part of this proactive approach will result in activities and ideas designed to bring relief and build resilience into our community's future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.