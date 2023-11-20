The Land
Monday, November 20, 2023
Home/News

Castlereagh Country Drought Resilience plan seeks community input

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
November 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community drop-in sessions and workshops will be held in all towns and villages across the region from Monday November 27. Picture supplied
Community drop-in sessions and workshops will be held in all towns and villages across the region from Monday November 27. Picture supplied

After receiving $200,000 in funding from the Regional Drought Resilience program, Gilgandra and Warrambungle Shire Councils invite community members to provide input into the development of the Castlereagh Country Drought Resilience plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.