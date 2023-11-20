The Land
Monday, November 20, 2023
Royal Far West's Ride for Country Kids heads to the South Coast in 2024

Hayley Warden
Hayley Warden
November 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Royal Far West's Brianna Williamson and Chris Anderson read a story to school children in a bushfire-affected community. Picture supplied
Royal Far West (RFW) will take its annual Ride for Country Kids to southern NSW for the first time, visiting towns and communities significantly affected by the Black Summer Bushfires.

