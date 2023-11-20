The Land
Monday, November 20, 2023
Home/Markets

Pakenham Victorian Livestock Exchange to close on June 30, 2024

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated November 20 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Livestock Exchange managing director Brian Paynter says it costs $10,000 a week to run the Pakenham livestock selling complex. File picture
Victorian Livestock Exchange managing director Brian Paynter says it costs $10,000 a week to run the Pakenham livestock selling complex. File picture

The operator of Victoria's only metropolitan saleyard has revealed it pays $10,000 a week in land tax to keep the livestock selling facility open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.