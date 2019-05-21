Borella Butchery didn't just snag first place at a recent sausages and small goods competition, they "cleaned up".
The Albury butcher, who has only had its doors open for just over 12 months, dominated the 2019 Australian Meat Industry Council Southern NSW Regional competition in Wagga last week claiming eight gold.
But owner Jared Gerahty said he was "pushing for more".
"We went alright and placed in every category which is pretty good," he said.
"But we are always pushing for more and looking to take out the gold in every category."
Mr Gerahty said "you have to keep being innovative" in the meat industry.
"The old way is coming to an end and you have to keep changing things up and being creative with flavours," he said.
"We just enjoy having a play with flavours and seeing if our customers like them or not but there are definitely favourites."
Borella Butchery's Italian pork sausage is a fan favourite and took out the gold for the continental category.
"We change up our flavours every week and have 8-10 different ones but I can't not have Italian in there," Mr Gerahty said.
"But we do some pretty crazy flavours such as peanut butter and jam, chicken, chocolate and cranberry and we have even done a strawberry daiquiri."
The butcher's "chicken parmy" sausage, "the mighty Wagyu burger", traditional boneless ham, bacon rashers, bourban maple kabana, hot Italian salami and chilli jerky also received gold.
Mr Gerahty also took home silver and seven bronze and is already looking to his next creation.
