The Land
Home/News

Foot and mouth and lumpy skin disease vaccines expected by end of 2024

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated November 21 2023 - 9:24am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is hoped a mRNA vaccine for foot and mouth will be ready by the end of 2024. File picture
It is hoped a mRNA vaccine for foot and mouth will be ready by the end of 2024. File picture

Work continues to progress on an mRNA vaccine for the foot and mouth and lumpy skin diseases with one expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.