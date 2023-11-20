The Land
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
NRAR finds more than 40,000 megalitres of water was overdrawn during 2021-22

Updated November 21 2023 - 8:23am, first published 8:16am
NRAR says it has found NSW water overdrawals for 2021-22 equivalent in volume to Oberon Dam. Photo supplied.
An audit conducted by the Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) has found that more than 40,000 megalitres (ML) of water was overdrawn during 2021-22.

Local News

