The Land
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
LLS drought support positions rolled out across NSW

November 21 2023 - 10:30am
New Local Land Services drought adoption officer positions have been funded through the $1.5 million Drought Hub collaboration and are being rolled out across NSW. File picture.
The NSW Government is providing new frontline drought support for landholders as dry conditions continue, with the creation of drought adoption officer roles to boost services offerings for farmers.

