The NSW Government is providing new frontline drought support for landholders as dry conditions continue, with the creation of drought adoption officer roles to boost services offerings for farmers.
The Government says it has been been rolling out across NSW the new drought adoption officers in the South East, Riverina, Murray, North West and North Coast Local Land Services regions, with a position in the Central West starting soon.
Drought adoption officers can help farmers by offering:
A spokeperson Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said since August, the new drought adoption officers had conducted more than 100 technical consultations with farmers across NSW, covering topics such as whole farm drought planning and livestock nutrition.
They said the recently recruited drought adoption officers would work closely with other LLS staff such as livestock officers and district veterinarians to deliver frontline services for drought affected farmers and producers.
Those services have undertaken since 1 July 2023 the following:
Ms Moriarty said the Government was working with the agricultural sector to provide innovative and proactive responses as parts of the state entered drought conditions.
"During this new drought period we are introducing new services for farmers and producers in areas of financial assistance, more staff in the field offering advice and information, plus promoting the significant suite of tools available to enable better decision making," she said.
"This includes offering drought resilience and preparedness advice as well as guidance on how to use important decision-making and farm-planning tools.
"We are monitoring the drought indicator closely and we will ensure that farmers receive the support they need."
Meanwhile, the spokesperson said another important part of planning included understanding the amount of water a farmer had available and how they managed that to benefit on-farm outcomes, as well as assessing whether crops would finish or could be grazed.
The new drought adoption officers were funded through the $1.5 million collaboration between the Southern Queensland and Northern NSW Drought Innovation Hub, the Southern NSW Drought Innovation Hub, and the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund.
