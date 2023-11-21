The Land
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Home/News

Good falls around Lightning Ridge

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated November 22 2023 - 8:30am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Storm rainfalls have turned around the season in the northwest of the state, with recordings close to 200 millimetres, and more is expected to fall on Thursday and into the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.