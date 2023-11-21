Communities, farmers and businesses in the southern Riverina have hit the streets to protest the Albanese government's proposed changes to the Murray-Darling Basin plan to allow water buybacks.
Crowds have gathered in Griffith, Leeton and Deniliquin to show their disgust at the proposed buybacks in the hopes of showing Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek and other Federal senators hear their voice and take notice.
As part of the protest, farmers drove their machinery down the main street of Griffith with a long line of tractors and trucks on display.
NSW Member for The Murray, Helen Dalton is speaking at the Griffith protest and said water buybacks will "decimate" food production in the region.
"These politicians need to realise they are biting the hand that feeds them," she said.
"It is a terrible indictment on some of these politicians.
"Tanya Plibersek is a lazy politician who is only concerned with retaining her own seat of Redfern.
"The last round of buybacks nearly destroyed the dairy industry in the region.
"We once had 60 dairies in the Murray, now there is 20, and I'm concerned that buybacks will further reduce that number."
Ms Dalton is also calling for a royal commission into water.
