The Land
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Patchy in-crop rain leaves yield variation across NSW

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
November 23 2023 - 6:45am
Siblings Will and Josie Bartel with dog Hoss mid harvest on the family property, Greenbah, near Moree. Picture by Elka Devney.
Siblings Will and Josie Bartel with dog Hoss mid harvest on the family property, Greenbah, near Moree. Picture by Elka Devney.

With harvest just about wrapped up there has been a mixed bag of yields across the state.

Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.

