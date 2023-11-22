The Land
Southern Highlands car crash: Man dies after sedan hits tree

Updated November 22 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the male driver. However, he died at the scene. File picture
A man has died after a sedan struck a tree in the Southern Highlands.

