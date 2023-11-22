A man has died after a sedan struck a tree in the Southern Highlands.
Emergency services were called to Sally's Corner Road, Exeter, after 4am on Wednesday, November 22, following reports of a car crash.
The driver was travelling east, when the sedan left the road, about two kilometres west of Old Argyle Rd, and struck a tree, police said in a statement.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the male driver. However, he died at the scene.
The man is yet to be formally identified but he is believed to be in his late teens.
Police established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A section of Sally's Corner Road between Old Argyle Road and The Hume Highway was closed. It's since been reopened.
As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam vision is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
