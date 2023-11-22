Driver confirmed dead in horror three-truck crash on Sturt Highway

The Land
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Sturt Highway closed after driver killed in three-truck crash at Carrathool

By Taylor Dodge
November 22 2023 - 6:51pm
A man has died after three trucks collided in the Riverina's west.

