Driver confirmed dead in horror three-truck crash on Sturt Highway

A man has died after three trucks collided in the Riverina's west.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway, near Carrathool, at about 2pm on Wednesday following reports of a multi-truck crash.
The three trucks were travelling west along the Sturt Highway when they collided, police said.
NSW Ambulance paramedics responded to the incident where a man in his late teens died at the scene.
The other two drivers, believed to be in aged in their 30s, were taken to Griffith Base Hospital.
One driver was ejected from the truck and suffered serious head and back injuries.
The other was uninjured and was taken to Griffith Base Hospital to undergo mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District established a crime scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Sturt Highway is closed in both directions between the towns of Carrathool and Darlington Point, with motorists urged to avoid the area.
An earlier diversion that rerouted travellers through Griffith and Goolgowi has been scrapped, with the latest advice from the NSW Transport Management Centre (TMC) instructing motorists to use Carrathool Road, Murrumbidgee River Road and Kidman Way on the other side of the Murrumbidgee River to get around the closure.
The crash has occurred just west of where a man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in July.
As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam vision is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
The latest information about road closures can be found at livetraffic.com or by using the Live Traffic NSW app.
