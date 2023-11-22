The Land
Thursday, November 23, 2023
RAS announces its finalists for the 2024 Rural Achiever Award

Updated November 23 2023 - 11:53am, first published 9:00am
(Clockwise from top left) The 2024 RAS Rural Achiever Award finalsts are Shanelle Prescud, Emma Godsell, Grace Collins, Sally Lea Downier, Joel Maguire, Grace Pearce, Kathleen Webster and Rebecca George. Pictures supplied
Inspiring and ambitious youth leaders are being recognised for their contributions as the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) announces the eight deserving finalists in the 2024 RAS Rural Achiever Award.

