The Land
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Home/Beef

Angus beef program reveals important data

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated November 23 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 100 beef producers, industry members and researchers were updated on at least six cutting-edge projects on Armidale on Wednesday, including low-methane beef, benchmarking programs and increasing sustainability through genetic progress.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.