The Land
Home/News
Watch

2023 National Agriculture Day photo and video competition winner announced

Updated November 24 2023 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An image capturing a determined toddler trying to help feed the rams has been awarded first prize in the 2023 National Agriculture Day photo and video competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.