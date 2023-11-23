The Land
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Billeroy family records largest rainfall in one day

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:30pm
William Prentice looking over his family property after 135mm of rain fell. Photo: Jacqueline Prentice
"Happy Thursday, 135 millimetres of rain looks like this" is what Jacqueline Prentice posted on social media after the largest rainfall of the year fell on their property.

