The Land
Monday, November 27, 2023
Home/News

Professor Lee Baumgartner earns the inaugural NSW Crawford Fund Medal

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
November 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor of fisheries and river management at Charles Stuart University, Lee Baumgartner. Picture by Hayley Warden
Professor of fisheries and river management at Charles Stuart University, Lee Baumgartner. Picture by Hayley Warden

A chance meeting in the Riverina town of Narrandera was the turning point for Professor Lee Baumgartner, which led him on the path to his important work in developing countries where food security for millions of people is under threat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.