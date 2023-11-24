Return buyers were pivotal at the Upper Western Red and Black Feature goat sale, held online, with goats sold to NSW, Qld and WA.
Rangeland Red Goats, Goodooga, sold 16 of the 24 Kalahari Boer bucks offered to a top price of $7,350 to average $1981.
Bunnaloo Black Goats, Moama, sold 24 of the 24 Kalahari Boer bucks offered to a top price of $2400 to average $1039.
The sale-topper, Rangeland 2073 USA Washington, was purchased by an undisclosed buyer through Nutrien Ag Solutions Tambo, Qld, for $7350.
Son of USA Smokin Prince, the 13-month-old red buck weighed 94 kilograms and had a raw data scan of 29kg for weaning weight, 89kg for post weaning weight, three millimetres for post weaning fat depth (PFAT) and 29mm for post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD).
Stuart Neyland, Euston, purchased Rangeland 1353 Wyoming for $3450.
Sired by ME 17035, the 24-month-old twin born red buck weighed 104kg and had a a raw data scan of 24kg for weaning weight, 55kg for post weaning weight, 1mm for PFAT and 20mm for PEMD.
Mr Neyland also purchased five other bucks to average $1858.
Rangeland Red stud principal Matt Wood said he was pleased with the sale given the current conditions of the goat market.
"The top-priced goat, is a very unique animal as he is possibly the first goat sold in Australia using half American genetics," he said.
"He is the first buck to be sold out of our first embryo transfer program which used imported semen.
"The kids from our second program are on the ground and they're looking spectacular.
"We're committed to improving our own herd so it has been an incredibly rewarding experience so far.
"The Australian goat industry will benefit greatly from the importation of new genetics that broaden our gene pool, especially in the reds."
Sarah Cook, Timlen Boer Goats, Harvey, WA, purchased the top-priced Bunnaloo Boer buck, 13-month old Bunnaloo 220066 for $2400.
Son of Jolleen Nelson 160068, the black buck weighed 82kg with a raw data scan of 28kg for weaning weight, 43kg for post weaning weight and 71kg for yearling weight.
Ms Cook also purchased four other Boer bucks and one Boer doe to average $1666.
Bunnaloo Black Goats, Moama, also sold 25 of the 25 Kalahari Boer does offered to a top price of $2500 to average $1228.
The top-priced Boer doe, Bunnaloo 220041, was purchased by Peter Watson, Castlereagh Kalahari, Merrygoen, for $2500.
Sired by Jolleen Nelson 160068, the 15-month old black doe weighed 53kg with a raw data scan of 24kg for post weaning weight and 46.5kg for hogget weight.
Bunnaloo Black Goats stud owner Jean van Niekerk said he was delighted with the sale result.
"We had no idea how the sale would go given the situation the goat industry is in at the moment," he said.
"We sold all the bucks to reasonable prices indicating that our clients think the industry is not completely broken.
"Majority of our buyers were return but we also had some new buyers which was very encouraging."
Australian Rural Exports, Brisbane, purchased nine goats for an average price of $816.
Justin McClure, Kallara Station, Tilpa, purchased eight bucks for an average price of $1056.
The sale was conducted online via AuctionsPlus with Nutrien Ag Solutions, Bourke, as the selling agents.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.