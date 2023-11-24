The Land
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Upper Western Red and Black Feature goat sale sells to three states

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated November 24 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:09pm
The top-priced Boer buck Rangeland 2073 USA Washington, which sold for $7350. Picture supplied.
Return buyers were pivotal at the Upper Western Red and Black Feature goat sale, held online, with goats sold to NSW, Qld and WA.

