'Life or death': rural health back under the spotlight

By Stephanie Gardiner
November 24 2023 - 12:00pm
A shortage of doctors means Inverell residents often have to travel to another town for treatment. (Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS)
The doors of the $60 million refurbished Inverell hospital were swung open with big promises: more staff, better treatment and care closer to home.

