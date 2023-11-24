The Land
Friday, November 24, 2023
KO Angus female sale 2023 cracks $50,000 early on

By Rebecca Nadge
November 24 2023 - 1:15pm
KO Jedda K127 led by Angus Onisforou and Tim Lord, KO Angus, Kangaloon, at last year's Sydney Royal Show. Jedda K127 sold for $10,000 at this year's female sale.

Gundagai-based KO Angus has recorded a solid start to its Heart of the Herd female sale, with KO Moongarra L75 selling for $50,000 to an online bidder.

