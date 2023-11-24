Gundagai-based KO Angus has recorded a solid start to its Heart of the Herd female sale, with KO Moongarra L75 selling for $50,000 to an online bidder.
By Matauri Reality 839 and out of KO Moongarra J84, the eight-year-old produced the $100,000 sire KO Teleporter T243.
Her estimated breeding values included calving ease direct of +3.7, gestation length of -6.7, and eye muscle area of +10.6.
She was sold pregnancy-tested-in-calf to KO Severity S110, by Rennylea L519. KO Angus retained the right to flush her after calving.
Another early result included the eight-month-old KO Dream U319, by Dunoon Prime Minister P758 and out of KO Dream K62, which sold to LA Angus, Goulburn, for $24,000.
KO Wilcoola U313, another Prime Minister daughter, eight months, sold for $18,500 to online bidder Nutrien Jamestown.
LA Angus also purchased KO Jedda K127, last years' Sydney Royal Show Hordern Trophy winner and supreme Angus exhibit, for $10,000.
KO Dream U56, nine months, by Sterling Pacific 904 and out of the 2019 Melbourne Royal supreme interbreed exhibit KO Dream N43, also sold for $10,000 to LA Angus.
The sale, which is still underway, is offering half the stud's donor herd and is its first major female sale in 20 years.
