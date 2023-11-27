Online buyers from Central NSW pushed prices at the Bowyer and Livermore Female sale, Carcoar, last Friday.
A total yarding of 2021 head attracted buyers from the local area as well as online bidders from Tamworth, Gunnedah and Barrabra.
Bowyer and Livermore director Todd Clements, Bathurst, said a third of the yarding was bought online.
"It was one of the best yarding of females we've seen for a long time," Mr Clements said.
"Prices were $400 to $600 a head dearer compared to any other sale at Carcoar in the past six months.
"Ross and Tanya Wills, Mandurama, sold 800 head $300 to $400 dearer on average than expected.
"Buyer confidence was certainly up with a fair bit of rain about."
Weaner heifers sold from $780 to $1100, while yearling heifers attracted bids from $1095 to $1720.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows ranged from $1000 to $1770.
Cows with calves sold from $1050 to top the market at $2100.
Bestwick Pastoral Company, O'Connell, sold the sale-topping pen of 39 24- to 30-month-old Angus heifers, 441 kilogram, with August/September-drop Wagyu calves for $2100 a unit.
The same vendor also sold 37 24- to 30-month-old Angus heifers, 462kg, with August/September-drop Wagyu calves for $2050.
Westbrook Holdings, Black Springs, sold a pen of 26 four- to six-year-old Angus cows, 500kg, with four to six-month-old calves by black Simmental bulls for $2050.
A pen of 30 36- to 48-month-old Angus heifers, 459kg, with calves by Bannaby Angus bull sold on the same account for $2000.
In other breeds, Bailey Agriculture, Woodstock, sold 55 Charbray cows, 566kg, with their second Angus calves for $1700.
Ross and Tanya Wills, Mandurama, sold a pen of 15 Santa Gertrudis cows with calves, 463kg, for $1600.
Swatchfield Pty Ltd, Black Springs, sold 54 PTIC Angus cows, rejoined for their second calf to Millah Murrah sires for $1770.
A slightly lighter draft of 67 PTIC Angus cows, rejoined for their second calf to Millah Murrah sires on the same account sold for $1650.
Westbrook Holdings, Black Springs, sold a pen of 18 22- to 24-month-old Angus heifers, 456kg, PTIC to Bannaby Angus bull, three to four months in calf for $1100.
John and Tracey Whalan, Oberon, sold 19 15- to 16-month-old Angus heifers, 423kg, with Kywarra blood for $1100.
Ross and Tanya Wills, Mandurama, sold four 22- to 24-month-old Angus heifers, 446kg, with Te-Mania and Rennylea blood for $1030.
The sale was conducted by Bowyer and Livermore and interfaced by AuctionsPlus.
