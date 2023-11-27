The Land
Monday, November 27, 2023
Home/Markets

Cows with calves top the market at Bowyer and Livermore female sale

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
November 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick, Belinda, Harriet, 10, and Sandy Bailey, 4, of Panuara, sold a run of 90 cows with calves, including 55 Charbray cows with Angus-cross calves for $1700 that were on agistment at Coonamble. Picture by Rebecca Nadge.
Nick, Belinda, Harriet, 10, and Sandy Bailey, 4, of Panuara, sold a run of 90 cows with calves, including 55 Charbray cows with Angus-cross calves for $1700 that were on agistment at Coonamble. Picture by Rebecca Nadge.

Online buyers from Central NSW pushed prices at the Bowyer and Livermore Female sale, Carcoar, last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.